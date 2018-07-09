Kate Middleton Wears the Same Designer She Wore for 2 Previous Christenings at Prince Louis' Service

Kate Middleton was all smiles at her son, Prince Louis', christening at The Chapel Royal at Saint James's Palace in London on Monday. The Duchess of Cambridge looked feminine and romantic in a white V-neck puffed shoulder Alexander McQueen dress by creative director Sarah Burton, Jane Taylor floral-embellished woven headband hat and Jimmy Choo shoes.

The 36-year-old royal wore the go-to luxury British label during previous christening services for her two older children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

In 2015 Middleton donned the brand's sleek white long-sleeve coat dress with folded lapels and matching hat to Princess Charlotte's service, which she wore again to the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2017 and to Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's wedding in May -- a sartorial habit we very much appreciate, proving one can wear investment pieces numerous times.

For Prince George's royal christening in 2013, the brunette beauty chose an off-white, cream-colored ruffled A-line dress and coordinating Jane Taylor fascinator -- definitely the most opulent option of the three outfits.

