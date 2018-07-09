Inside Prince Louis' Christening at The Chapel Royal

Prince Louis celebrated his big day at The Chapel Royal at Saint James's Palace in London, England, on Monday.

Louis, who was born on April 23 to Prince William and Kate Middleton, was set to be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby. His grandparents, Prince Charles and Camilla, were in attendance, as well as his uncle and aunt, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Middleton family was also set to be represented, with Louis’ pregnant aunt, Pippa Middleton Matthews, at the intimate gathering, Kensington Palace confirmed on Monday.

Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James's Palace for the christening of Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/3pDk4D898C — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018

Will and Kate chose two hymns, two lessons and two anthems for the christening. The hymns were I, Jesus, I Have Promised and Lord of All Hopefulness, while the anthems are This is the day which the Lord hath made and Suo Gan, a traditional Welsh lullaby. As for the lessons, they chose St. Mark 10: 13-16, which was read by Kate's cousin, Lucy Middleton, and Ephesians 3:14-19, which was read by Will's close friend, Guy Pelly.

Louis' godparents were also announced on Monday. Aside from Middleton and Pelly, the list includes Nicholas van Cutsem, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade and Robert Carter.

England's littlest prince follows in the footsteps of his older siblings, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 4, who were both christened at The Chapel Royal by Welby. It's also where their late grandmother, Princess Diana, was baptized in back in 1961. Welby also presided over the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last month.

Louis isn't the youngest in the royal family though. On June 18, Zara Tindall welcomed her second daughter.

