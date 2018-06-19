Royal Baby News! Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall Welcome Second Child

Another royal baby!

Zara Phillips Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, have welcomed their second daughter, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday.

The little girl was born on Monday, weighing in at 9 pounds, 3 ounces, and is the younger sister to 4-year-old Mia Grace.

“The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike’s parents, Mr. Philip and Mrs. Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the palace said in a statement. “The baby’s name will be confirmed in due course.”

Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips and one of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s grandchildren. This new baby will be the Queen’s seventh great grandchild.

Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 19, 2018

Zara, 37, and Mike, 39, attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding last month in Windsor and were last seen in public in late May at a charity polo match where Prince William competed.

The couple first announced they were expecting their second child in January. In December 2016, Zara tragically suffered a miscarriage.

The newest member of the royal family isn’t the only little one to join the fold this year. Kate Middleton also welcomed her third child, Prince Louis, in April.

