Meghan Markle Receives Diamond Earrings From Queen Elizabeth Ahead of Their Royal Outing

Meghan Markle's jewelry collection just became even more regal!

The Duchess of Sussex was gifted a pair of pearl-and-diamond earrings by Queen Elizabeth II, ET has learned.

Her Majesty gave her new granddaughter-in-law the earrings as a present ahead of their official royal outing together in Cheshire, England, on Thursday. The former Suits star wore them proudly, pairing them with a white Givenchy dress.

Meghan seemed to be in good spirits throughout the day, flashing a permanent smile (and showing off her new bling!) as she accompanied the queen to three appearances. Together, they opened the Mersey Gateway Bridge at the Catalyst Science Discovery Centre, as well as the Storyhouse Theatre. They also attended a lunch at Chester Town Hall.

"Meghan was a bit nervous but took her lead from the queen, and was supported by the queen's longtime assistant private secretary, Samantha Cohen, who has just been moved over to run Meghan and Harry's office," a source tells ET. "She couldn't have been in more capable hands. Meghan could be seen turning to Cohen for guidance during the day as she did her most important engagement yet."

At one point, Meghan also got to mingle with fans, who couldn't help themselves from asking her about her new married life with Prince Harry. A source tells ET that the newlywed, who tied the knot with the Duke of Sussex on May 19, told well-wishers that Harry is the "best husband ever," and that being married is "wonderful."

An additional source told ET earlier this month that the Los Angeles native is feeling very "welcomed and loved" by the royal family.

"She has been warmly embraced by both Kate [Middleton] and Camilla [Duchess of Cornwall], and even Harry has been doing what he can to make sure she feels comfortable and at ease," the source said.

