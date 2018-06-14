Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth Are Royal Besties During Day Out: See Their Cutest Moments!

Queen Elizabeth II has a glamorous new gal pal -- Meghan Markle!

The pair looked thick as thieves during their full day of events in Cheshire, England, on Thursday -- and ET has the photos to prove it. After spending the night on the same train for a royal sleepover, the two were fresh-faced and radiant as they kicked off their packed day of appearances.

Both royals seemed to be paying homage to their ensembles from Meghan and Prince Harry's May royal wedding, with the Queen in a lime green outfit and the Duchess of Sussex donning a lovely white Givenchy dress – the designer of her bridal gown.

In addition to keeping up with the royal wedding theme, the pair simply couldn’t stop giggling during their various outings. Queen Elizabeth cracked smile after smile, a noticeable change from her typical serious-yet-regal expressions.

The duo also seemed to be engaging in deep conversation during a visit to the Catalyst Museum, with Queen Elizabeth, 92, pointing things out to the newest member of her family and outwardly laughing as Meghan, 36, grinned from ear-to-ear.

The Duchess was quite attentive and respectful, keeping an appropriate distance behind Her Royal Highness as they walked around the town of Cheshire.

The occasion marked Meghan’s first time in Cheshire and her first appearance without Prince Harry. But from the looks of these photos, she has a new partner in crime!

