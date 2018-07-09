Pregnant Pippa Middleton Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Pale Blue Dress at Prince Louis' Christening

Pippa Middleton's summer maternity style just keeps getting better and better!

The 34-year-old, who is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, attended the christening of her 2-month-old nephew, Prince Louis, at The Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace in London, England, on Monday, stepping out in yet another fabulous outfit.

The younger sister of Kate Middleton wore a collared, powder blue Alessandra Rich dress, which slightly gave fans a peek at her growing baby bump. She completed the look with a matching fascinator, strappy white Jimmy Choo heels and a satin box clutch by the same designer.

Pippa's latest appearance comes just four days after she attended day four of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, where she wowed in a white Anna Mason sundress with pale blue wedges.

If Pippa's maternity style is anything like Kate's, perhaps she's also using fashion to hint that baby No. 1 could be a boy? The Duchess of Cambridge was seemingly giving fans clues about Prince Louis' gender, rocking shades of blue to almost every royal appearance ahead of his arrival in April.

Pippa confirmed last month that she was expecting in a guest column for U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Kitchen magazine, but she has yet to reveal whether she's having a boy or girl. As we patiently wait to find out, watch the video below to hear more on her pregnancy journey.

