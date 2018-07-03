News

Pregnant Pippa Middleton Rocks Cute Maternity Dress While Shopping in London -- See the Pic!

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
pippa_middleton_gettyimages-960667288.jpg
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Pippa Middleton is channeling her sister's maternity style! 

The 34-year-old sister of Kate Middleton was spotted looking ready for summer as she stepped out in a casual and cute sundress while running errands in London on Tuesday. Pippa, who is currently expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, paired the Seraphine dress -- one of Kate's favorite labels while she was pregnant -- with comfortable sneakers and cool shades. 

The brunette beauty displayed just a hint of a baby bump as photographers snapped her walking down the sidewalk with her hands full of groceries and bags filled with various other items. 

bgus_1279095_002.jpg
Backgrid

Pippa confirmed her pregnancy in the U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Kitchen, writing a column about how she's continuing to focus on fitness while awaiting the birth of her bundle of joy. In a piece last week, Pippa revealed she was channeling none other than Serena Williams as she continued to play tennis during her pregnancy. 

"I’ve been a tennis fan since childhood, as a player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout my pregnancy,” Pippa wrote. "Take Serena Williams. She famously proved that women can play a high level of tennis from two months (when she won the 2017 Australian Open) up to eight months.”

"Few of us can relate to this elite excellence, but if you’re a healthy, well-trained player with an uncomplicated pregnancy there’s no reason why you can’t continue a good level of tennis,” she reasoned. 

There's a good chance that Pippa got a few tips from Williams herself, as the tennis pro is good friends with Kate's sister-in-law, Meghan Markle. See more in the video below. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Meghan Markle Is Planning to Cheer on Serena Williams at Wimbledon (Exclusive)

Pippa Middleton Reveals How She's Channeling Serena Williams During Her Pregnancy

Pippa Middleton Confirms First Pregnancy

Related Gallery