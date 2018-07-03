Pregnant Pippa Middleton Rocks Cute Maternity Dress While Shopping in London -- See the Pic!

Pippa Middleton is channeling her sister's maternity style!

The 34-year-old sister of Kate Middleton was spotted looking ready for summer as she stepped out in a casual and cute sundress while running errands in London on Tuesday. Pippa, who is currently expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, paired the Seraphine dress -- one of Kate's favorite labels while she was pregnant -- with comfortable sneakers and cool shades.

The brunette beauty displayed just a hint of a baby bump as photographers snapped her walking down the sidewalk with her hands full of groceries and bags filled with various other items.

Pippa confirmed her pregnancy in the U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Kitchen, writing a column about how she's continuing to focus on fitness while awaiting the birth of her bundle of joy. In a piece last week, Pippa revealed she was channeling none other than Serena Williams as she continued to play tennis during her pregnancy.

"I’ve been a tennis fan since childhood, as a player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout my pregnancy,” Pippa wrote. "Take Serena Williams. She famously proved that women can play a high level of tennis from two months (when she won the 2017 Australian Open) up to eight months.”

"Few of us can relate to this elite excellence, but if you’re a healthy, well-trained player with an uncomplicated pregnancy there’s no reason why you can’t continue a good level of tennis,” she reasoned.

There's a good chance that Pippa got a few tips from Williams herself, as the tennis pro is good friends with Kate's sister-in-law, Meghan Markle. See more in the video below.

