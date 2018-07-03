Meghan Markle Is Planning to Cheer on Serena Williams at Wimbledon (Exclusive)

Even as the newly appointed Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is still making time for her friends!

A royal source tells ET that Markle -- who was Serena Williams' guest in the players box at Wimbledon in 2016 before her first date with Prince Harry -- is due back to cheer on her friend at this year’s tournament, most likely sometime next week.

Kate Middleton, who has been on maternity leave since Prince Louis was born in late April, is Patron of Wimbledon and is also expected at the grass court championships.

"Meghan has been settling into life in London. She’s got a great group of friends and Harry's friends have embraced her warmly. She was at ease this past weekend as Harry played polo for his charities and has been getting prepared for her big trip to Ireland," the source says. "She’s keen to prove how serious she is about her new role and focusing on her new life as a representative of the British royal family."

Following 36-year-old Williams’ first round win against Dutch tennis player Arantxa Rus on Monday, the tennis pro spoke about the possibility of Markle, 36, making an appearance at this year’s competition.

"I don't know, we'll see. If I keep winning," Williams quipped.

Since attending the royal wedding in May, Williams has spent time with the former Suits star. In fact, Williams and Markle, along with Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian, attended the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, England, over the weekend to cheer on both Prince Harry and Prince William, who were playing for charity.

