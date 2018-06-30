Meghan Markle Beams While Cheering on Prince Harry and Prince William at Charity Polo Match

Meghan Markle is taking a break from her royal duties.

The 36-year-old Duchess of Sussex was all smiles as she attended the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot, England, on Saturday, to cheer on her husband, Prince Harry, and his brother, Prince William.

The former Suits star traded in her formalwear for a breezy Shoshanna Ashland gingham dress that hit just below the knee and featured open eyelet details and a self-tie belt at the waist. The royal paired the summery sleeveless look with Grear leather sandals by Sarah Flint, a white Madewell x Biltmore fedora with a black ribbon and dark sunglasses.

Splash News

Meghan was also accompanied by Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, who all watched the Duke of Cambridge and his brother play in the polo match. Kate Middleton and her three children, however, were not in attendance.

Splash News

Earlier this week, Megan was with Harry and Queen Elizabeth at the Queen's Young Leaders Reception. The newlywed looked regal in a pale pink Prada ensemble, black suede Aquazzura pumps and Prada clutch.

Ever since Meghan officially became a royal, she's been wearing more conservative and sophisticated outfits. ET's royal expert Katie Nicholl dished on the expensive cost of the Duchess of Sussex's glamorous -- and often bespoke -- wardrobe since her engagement to Prince Harry.

