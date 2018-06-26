Meghan Markle Breaks Royal Posture Protocol by Crossing Her Legs at Event With Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle is making headlines again for breaking royal protocol -- this time, with her legs.

The Duchess of Sussex couldn't have looked more stunning in a classic pink Prada look at the Young Leader Awards at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, though fans were quick to notice she didn't adhere to the "Duchess slant" royal ladies are supposed to exhibit while seated. Markle was instead photographed sitting next to her husband, Prince Harry, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with her legs crossed at the knees.

While photos were flooded with comments pointing out Markle's faux pas, others noted that both Princess Diana and Kate Middleton have been photographed with their legs crossed.

Harry looks scruffy, Meghan is crossing her legs...awful photo. Am I being too picky? 🤔 https://t.co/Kupac3G0K2 — Teresa (@Queen_of_Gif) June 26, 2018

Just picky about the fact that Henry fell in love with a mixed girl and you bigots can't stand it. Thanks for asking. #MeghanMarkle@KensingtonRoyal@RoyalFamilypic.twitter.com/Pd0nhQu1HH — Lussy (@ChefLussy) June 26, 2018

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Markle was turning to members of the royal family and staff to make sure she doesn't make a misstep as she begins her royal duties.

"She has been warmly embraced by both Kate and Camilla [Duchess of Cornwall], and even Harry has been doing what he can to make sure she feels comfortable and at ease," the source said.

But Markle isn't the only one to break royal protocol recently. Susan Sarandon strayed from the status quo while introducing herself to the queen at the Royal Windsor Cup polo match at Guards Polo Club in Engham, England, on Sunday.

Protocol states that guests should wait to be introduced to the queen before speaking to her, though it doesn't appear that the monarch minded. The queen flashed a big smile at the actress as they shook hands. Watch below.

