Susan Sarandon Breaks Royal Protocol by Introducing Herself to Queen Elizabeth: See Her Majesty's Reaction!

Looks like Susan Sarandon wasn't about to pass up an opportunity to meet Queen Elizabeth II!

The 71-year-old actress attended the Royal Windsor Cup polo match on Sunday at Guards Polo Club in Egham, England, where at one point, she got up and introduced herself to the queen. Though the gesture was harmless, royal protocol states that guests should wait to be introduced to the queen before speaking to her.

But the queen -- who remained seated in her chair -- clearly didn't seem to mind, flashing Sarandon a huge smile as the two shook hands. Meanwhile, Prince Philip remained in his chair. The Daily Express reports that 97-year-old Prince Philip didn't seem to know who Sarandon was, who was clad in a white dress and red sandals.

Of course, following royal protocol can be a challenge -- even for Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. Earlier this month, a source told ET that Markle has been turning to members of the royal family and the staff to ensure she doesn't have a misstep.

"She has been warmly embraced by both Kate [Middleton] and Camilla [Duchess of Cornwall], and even Harry has been doing what he can to make sure she feels comfortable and at ease," the source said.

The source also said the queen in particular has embraced Markle, as evidenced by the former Suits star recently accompanying the 92-year-old monarch to three royal engagements in Cheshire, England.

"Meghan will overnight on the royal train with Her Majesty, an opportunity for the two to spend some quality time together, [and] another sign of how Meghan has been embraced in the royal family and how much confidence they have in her," the source said at the time. "Kate did her first solo event with the queen a full nine months after marrying William. Many members of the royal family have never been aboard the royal train with the queen. It is a huge honor and a sign of how well Meghan is doing adjusting to the royal family."

