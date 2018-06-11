Meghan Markle Feels 'Welcomed and Loved' by Royal Family Following East African Holiday With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is still learning the ins and outs of royal life.

It's been over three weeks since the Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding with Prince Harry, and although she seems to be handling everything like a pro in public, a source tells ET that she has been turning to members of the royal family and the staff to ensure she doesn't have a misstep.

"She has been warmly embraced by both Kate [Middleton] and Camilla [Duchess of Cornwall], and even Harry has been doing what he can to make sure she feels comfortable and at ease," the source says.

Meghan made her latest appearance with the royal family over the weekend at her first-ever Trooping the Colour parade, honoring Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday. The Los Angeles native broke protocol by wearing an off-the-shoulder, blush pink dress by Carolina Herrera, which she styled with a matching Philip Treacy hat.

"On Saturday, [Harry] could be seen whispering to [Meghan], 'Now,' indicating when she should curtsy at the appropriate time as the queen returned to Buckingham Palace from the Horse Guards Parade," the source tells ET. "Harry, Camilla, Kate, along with [Prince] Charles, whom she's developed a particularly close bond [with], have all been doing what they can to make sure Meghan feels welcomed and loved."

Kate, Meghan and Harry curtsying to the Queen on balcony of Buckingham Palace #TroopingtheColourpic.twitter.com/I0Fs8R928O — Jason Ashby (@Jashalee) June 9, 2018

As for Meghan's latest regal fashion choice, the source tells us she's still receiving advice and guidance from her best friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney.

"Like Kate does with her personal stylist, Meghan will receive outfits, look at sketches and discuss with Jessica what makes sense for her upcoming engagements," the source explains. "She's been also leaning on Samantha Cohen, assistant private secretary to the queen, and a much admired favorite of the queen in Buckingham Palace."

Later this week, all eyes will be on Meghan again when she accompanies the queen -- who turned 92 on April 21 -- to three royal engagements in Cheshire, England, on Thursday. Together, they will officially open the Mersey Gateway Bridge at the Catalyst Science Discovery Centre, as well as the Storyhouse Theatre. They are also expected to attend a lunch at Chester Town Hall.

"Meghan will overnight on the royal train with Her Majesty, an opportunity for the two to spend some quality time together, [and] another sign of how Meghan has been embraced in the royal family and how much confidence they have in her," the source says. "Kate did her first solo event with the queen a full nine months after marrying William. Many members of the royal family have never been aboard the royal train with the queen. It is a huge honor and a sign of how well Meghan is doing adjusting to the royal family."

ET has also learned that despite reports that Meghan and Harry honeymooned in Canada and Ireland, the couple, in fact, went back to where they first fell in love: Africa. While details of their trip have been kept under tight wraps, the source says, "The couple enjoyed an East African holiday under the radar."

Hear more on how Meghan's been adapting to royal life in the video below.

