Meghan Markle Breaks Royal Protocol With Bare Shoulders at Trooping the Colour Debut With Prince Harry

Looks like Meghan Markle is adapting to her new life as a royal -- but still making sure her style stands out.

On Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex attended her first-ever Trooping the Colour parade, an event which brings together over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians to honor Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday.

Stepping out with her husband, Prince Harry, the former Suits star pulled out all the stops for her latest regal look, sporting a bouncy blowout reminiscent of Kate Middleton's signature locks. But instead of keeping with the other ladies sporting long-sleeved ensembles, Markle strayed from tradition, sporting a custom pale pink off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress and matching Philip Treacy hat.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Markle's sister-in-law, Middleton, has always worn a sleeve past her elbow since she first made her Trooping debut in 2011. And Harry's mother, Princess Diana, never once wore short sleeves since her first appearance at the event in 1981.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

Following the parade, which moved from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards Parade, Her Majesty rode back in a carriage to watch a fly-past of aircrafts by the Royal Air Force.

Markle's itinerary for the next week is packed with public outings, as she'll be accompanying the queen for three royal engagements in Cheshire, England, on Thursday. Together, they will officially open the Mersey Gateway Bridge at the Catalyst Science Discovery Centre, as well as the Storyhouse Theatre. Later, they are expected to attend a lunch at Chester Town Hall.

In more royal news, friends and family of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can't seem to stop raving over the wedding. ET caught up with George Clooney at the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute in Los Angeles earlier this week, where he gushed over the newlyweds' relationship.

"They are just so happy," he said. "They are happy and in love and we need good news in the world."

He also said that it was "really fun" and "nice to be there" with his wife, Amal. The human rights attorney has recently developed a close friendship with Markle, and has even been helping her adapt to life in London over the past few months.

More on that in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

George Clooney Gushes Over What Makes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry the Perfect Couple (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle's Former 'Suits' Co-Stars Are Still Raving About Her Royal Wedding With Prince Harry (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle to Make 3 Appearances With Queen Elizabeth Next Week

Related Gallery