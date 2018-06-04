Meghan Markle's Former 'Suits' Co-Stars Are Still Raving About Her Royal Wedding With Prince Harry (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle's former co-stars can't stop gushing about her royal wedding with Prince Harry!

ET was with the cast of Suits on set in Toronto, Canada, on Monday, where they relived their favorite moments from the May 19 nuptials held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.

For Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter on the legal drama series, seeing Elton John perform at the luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth II was a sure highlight.

"It was surprising to see Elton John play 'I'm Still Standing,'" Macht, who attended the wedding with his wife, Jacinda Barrett, recalled to ET's Keltie Knight. "He's still standing, he was incredible and that was an incredible moment."

"And I think, overall, just to be a part of such an uplifting story, you know?" he added. "A story of inclusion, love -- and there's so much stuff out there that's so depressing and dark. This was just a remarkable day to go and support her and the royal family and it was an amazing time."

Macht also joked that Prince Harry wasn't the only Harry he met that day. "I met four different Harrys, which was really cool," he revealed.

Sarah Rafferty, who plays Macht's onscreen confidant, Donna Paulsen, told ET that she "of course" felt proud to watch her pal say "I do."

"It was a wonderful moment to get to see [Meghan] on that day and in that moment," she exclaimed. "It was special."

Rafferty says she especially loved watching the Duchess of Sussex, who played the beloved Rachel Zane in seasons 1-7 of their show, partially walk down the aisle alone. The former Suits star made the decision to have Harry's father, Prince Charles, walk her down the aisle of the Quire after her own father, Thomas Markle, backed out of doing the honors due to health issues.

"Seeing [Meghan] walk in on her own, in that moment before she met up with Prince Charles to walk the rest of the way, that was amazing," Rafferty shared.

Suits returns to USA Network for its eighth season in July. In the meantime, rewatch the video below to see Macht, Rafferty and more from the cast adorably sing along to "Chapel of Love" on their way to Markle's wedding!

