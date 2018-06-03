Katherine Heigl Isn't Here to Make Friends in New 'Suits' Season 8 Teaser (Exclusive)

Katherine Heigl is showing the Suits crew who's boss.

ET exclusively debuts a new teaser for season eight featuring the USA Network legal drama's newest cast member. As the 30-second promo hints, hotshot attorney Samantha Wheeler (Heigl) is about to shake things up at Specter Litt (or is it Specter Litt Zane?).

"I'm Samantha Wheeler," Samantha introduces herself to a client. "I work with Harvey."

But things don't go smoothly between Samantha and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), who threatens her on the streets of New York City. "I don't need your help. Stay away from my clients," Harvey spews.

And she's not exactly winning over her new colleagues.

In another tension-filled moment, Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) telling Samantha straight to her face why she's rubbing people the wrong way. "You have a reputation -- that you'll say anything to get what you want," he says.

Even Alex (Dule Hill) gets in on the game, warning Samantha to "back the hell off." "Well, that's not going to happen," Samantha fires right back.

And when Donna (Sarah Rafferty) expresses her concern, you know it's bad. Watch ET's exclusive season eight teaser below.

Following the season seven finale, Macht spoke with ET about welcoming Heigl to the cast and offered a preview into what fans can expect from her character.

"There are a lot of similarities between her character, Samantha Wheeler, and Harvey," Macht said in April. "As you'll see in the first couple of episodes, they go head to head. They're truly adversarial, but they sometimes mirror each other in their actions and their manipulative ways to accomplish what they need. There's something charming about that and exciting. We'll see who's the better the poker player, who can kick more people in the knees."

Suits premieres Wednesday, July 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.

RELATED CONTENT:

Katherine Heigl Makes Her 'Suits' Debut in First Season 8 Teaser -- Watch!

Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams' 'Suits' Exits Have Left a 'Void,' Says Gabriel Macht (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Stars Make Stylish Entrance at the Royal Wedding

Related Gallery