Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Stars Make Stylish Entrance at the Royal Wedding

It's a family affair for the Suits cast at the royal wedding!

Meghan Markle's former castmates from the USA Network legal drama arrived bright and early Saturday morning for her wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.

Markle's TV husband, Patrick J. Adams, arrived with his wife, Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario, while Gabriel Macht looked dapper with his longtime love, Jacinda Barrett. Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman and Suits creator Aaron Korsh were also present, in addition to recurring guest stars Abigail Spencer and Christina Cole.

A bespectacled Macht looked super handsome in a tailored tux and plum tie, with Barrett looking chic in a matching dress and fascinator.

Getty Images

A clean-shaven Adams wore a classic suit and Bellisario stunned in a dramatic bell-sleeved cream dress.

Getty Images

Rafferty looked effortlessly glamorous in a black bell-sleeved dress and coordinating veiled fascinator with her husband, Aleksanteri Olli-Pekka Seppälä, by her side.

Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Torres stood out in a show-stopping bright orange print dress from Greek fashion house Costarellos and white a fedora, with a matching nude clutch.

Getty Images

Meanwhile, Spencer looked absolutely timeless in an Alessandra Rich navy polka dot dress and crystal belt buckle from the spring-summer 2018 collection and coordinating fascinator, as she arrived with pals Janina Gavankar and Priyanka Chopra.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Markle's co-star Hoffman was also spotted, looking stylish in a tailored suit, as he waved to the photographers before stepping inside Windsor Castle.

Getty Images

But one key Suits star wasn't able to be at the wedding: Markle's TV dad Wendell Pierce. The Jack Ryan star told ET on Friday that he was "unable to attend" her big day, but would "be up in the morning with champagne, strawberries and cream watching." Though he wasn't able to be there in person, Pierce said he was "irrationally happy" for the couple as they begin their new chapter.

On the eve of the ceremony, Adams shared a sweet photo with members of the cast for their last meal together in England before Markle's royal wedding and wrote a heartfelt message to his co-star and friend.

"Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow," the 36-year-old actor tweeted. "Meghan - wherever you are - we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well."

Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan - wherever you are - we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well. #RoyalWedding — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) May 18, 2018

The morning of the ceremony, Adams joked about Markle's whereabouts, reigniting a quip he made from last November when her engagement to Prince Harry was first announced.

The day before the royal wedding, Rafferty, Torres and Hoffmanappeared on Today with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, where they opened up about how they first learned Markle, 36, was in a relationship with the 33-year-old British royal.

"I got the news early, and I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me,'" exclaimed Hoffman, who plays attorney Louis Litt on the show. "It was like both of us in the trailer, just kind of like, 'Oh! You're dating a prince?!' You know, I was just like, 'Take it slow, be careful -- don't let him hurt you.'"

Torres, who plays Jessica Pearson and is now getting her own Chicago-set political spinoff, said they all knew it was important to Markle that her love life be kept private. "We knew she was excited, and there was reason to keep it close to the vest," the 49-year-old actress recalled.

Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen, added: "We worked together for so many years on a show. ... We were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school with our friends. We became family in a way; we're still family. So this is a wonderful family affair."

For months, the Suits cast remained mum on whether they would be attending the royal wedding, but the week leading up to the ceremony has been a different story, with Adams, Macht, Hoffman and others sharing photos on Instagram as they touched down in England. Macht even made a jaunt to Cannes to attend an amfAR charity gala, while Rafferty visited Paris a few days before Markle tied the knot.

Markle officially exited Suits after the season seven finale in April, months after announcing her departure in November just days after her engagement to Prince Harry was made public. She had been on the series since its 2011 launch. In her final episode, her character, paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane, said "I do" to Adams' Mike Ross.

"It’s been a real transition not having them on set," Macht exclusively told ET of Markle and Adams' departures on Suits. "There is a bit of a void -- not to say that we haven’t gotten an incredible cast of actors who have come on board with us and the ensemble is so fresh and new. It’s part of the old, but it’s very new."

For more on the royal wedding, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Suits' Stars Recall When They First Found Out Meghan Markle Was With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Star Patrick J. Adams Shares London Pics Ahead of Royal Wedding

Royal Wedding Fever: 5 Funs Ways Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Nuptials Are Being Celebrated

Related Gallery