'Suits' Stars Recall When They First Found Out Meghan Markle Was With Prince Harry

For Meghan Markle's Suits co-stars, they are about to attend yet another wedding where she'll be the bride!

The 36-year-old actress' character, Rachel Zane, married Michael Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, in the season seven series finale of the USA show and on Saturday, Megan will say "I do" for real when she weds Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.

On Friday's Today show, Suits stars Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman spoke with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie in England about how they first came to find out that Meghan was in a relationship with the 33-year-old British royal.

"I got the news early, and I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me,'" exclaimed Hoffman, who plays attorney Louis Litt on the show. "It was like both of us in the trailer, just kind of like, 'Oh! You're dating a prince?!' You know, I was just like, 'Take it slow, be careful -- don't let him hurt you.'"

Rick Hoffman, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Gabriel Macht attend a 'Suits' event on June 12, 2012 in New York City. Getty Images

Torres, who portrayed Jessica Pearson on the series and is now getting her own spinoff, said they all knew it was important to Meghan that her love life be kept private. "We knew she was excited, and there was reason to keep it close to the vest," the 49-year-old actress recalled.

Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen on Suits, added, "We worked together for so many years on a show. It was such an amazing experience. We were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school with our friends. We became family in a way -- we're still family. So this is a wonderful family affair."

Hoffman, 47, offered up an example of just how close Meghan was with her co-stars. "I was in a relationship that didn't work out, and I had to go to a wedding in Paris," he recollected. "I was dateless, and Meghan was like, 'Do you want me to come with you?' I was like, 'Yeah, that would be awesome.' We had the producer schedule our schedules off. Meghan and I had the best week."

While Meghan and her onscreen love interest, Adams, left the show after seven seasons, Rafferty insists that they will not be forgotten.

"Suits continues, and Mike and Rachel are really still there -- their spirits are still there," the 45-year-old actress told Today. "They were really the major artery of the show, and now we have to sort of regenerate another artery. We're working on it."

Needless to say, Meghan's work family is thrilled for her. "I hope nothing but the best for her," Torres said. "This is an incredible step in her life, and to bear witness to that is extraordinary."

In April, ET caught up with Adams and asked him what he planned to give Meghan as a wedding gift. Check out his adorable response and keep checking in with ET for the latest royal wedding updates!

