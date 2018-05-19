Meghan Markle's Friends Priyanka Chopra, Abigail Spencer and Janina Gavankar Arrive at Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle's friends have arrived -- and they make quite the stylish crew.

The bride's girlfriends, Priyanka Chopra, Abigail Spencer and Janina Gavankar, arrived at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, on Saturday to watch their friend say "I do" to Prince Harry.

The actresses were hard to miss as they made their way to the church. Chopra stunned in a custom Vivienne Westwood suit with a sharp angled hat by Philip Treacy, while Spencer (the first of Markle's Suits co-stars to arrive) rocked a blue-and-white polka-dot dress by Alessandra Rich and matching blue fascinator. Gavankar, meanwhile, stood out in an orange gown and cape and showstopping black hat.

The trio joins the wedding's already star-studded guests.

Chopra confirmed she was attending Markle's wedding during her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan last month, and revealed on Good Morning America that she was having trouble picking a wedding present!

"I've been struggling with that myself. I think you just have to think about the person you're getting the gift for," she said. "What do you get a princess? Do you think I should get the princess a frog? Most princesses like frogs I heard. I don't know, we'll have to think about that one."

