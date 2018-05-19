Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Royal Wedding -- See All the Guest Arrivals!

Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk down the aisle, the royal family and their famous friends made their way to Windsor Castle in England for the nuptials.

Idris Elba and Oprah Winfrey were some of the first celebrities to arrive Saturday morning, with Harry's ex, Chelsy Davy and Kate Middleton's pregnant sister, Pippa Middleton, not far behind. Meghan's good friends, Priyanka Chopra and Abigail Spencer, as well as her former Suits co-stars, were in attendance and looking fabulous as well.



Two of the most stunning entrances, however, came from A-list couples Amal and George Clooney and Victoria and David Beckham.

Plenty more famous faces were in attendance to celebrate Meghan and Harry's big day. Click through the gallery below to see all of the guest arrivals.

