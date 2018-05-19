Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriend Chelsy Davy Arrives at Royal Wedding

Chelsy Davy has officially arrived at St. George's Chapel for the royal wedding!

The Zimbabwean jeweler, who dated Prince Harry on-and-off for seven years from 2004-2011, is one of approximately 600 invited guests who will watch the 33-year-old royal say "I do" to Meghan Markle.

Despite the fact that Chelsy and Harry previously dated, there's no bad blood or weirdness, as the two have remained good friends over the years.

Daily Mail reported in February that Chelsy was on Harry and Meghan's invite list, along with another one of his exes, Cressida Bonas.

"Harry has stayed good friends with Chelsy and Cressida, so they will be there," a source reportedly told the outlet at the time. "He made sure there were no hard feelings when they split up. I don't think Meghan will mind."

Davy arrived on Saturday in an all-black, knee-length dress with a matching black, feathery headpiece.

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy has just arrived at #HarryandMeghan's wedding pic.twitter.com/E1s6tx6Teb — Pamela Kajumba (@Pamela_Irocc) May 19, 2018

Back when Harry's brother, Prince William, tied the knot to Kate Middleton in 2011, he and Davy were still a couple and attended the nuptials together. Part of what led to their breakup was Davy not loving the royal spotlight.

She told The Times in June 2016 that being chased by the paparazzi while dating Harry was "crazy and scary and uncomfortable."

"I found it very difficult when it was bad," she said at the time. "I couldn't cope. I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible. .. I think that some people are definitely better at it than others."

This marks Harry's first marriage, and Meghan's second. The former Suits star was previously married to film producer Trevor Engelson from 2011-2013.

