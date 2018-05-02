Priyanka Chopra Reveals Meghan Markle Still Texts 'A Lot'

Meghan Markle is set to be a royal in less than a month, but that doesn't mean she can't hold on to a few normal things!

Markle's close friend, actress Priyanka Chopra, stopped by The Rachael Ray Show on Wednesday, when she shared how she's been able to keep in touch with the former Suits star since Markle began dating Prince Harry. When Ray asked if the bride-to-be is still able to have a phone, Chopra laughed, and shared that Markle is still very much a normal girl.

“I think she has a phone," Chopra said with a smile. "She’s such a girl’s girl and I’ve known her for three years now."

On a more serious note, Chopra couldn't be more thrilled for her pal.

"I’m so happy for everything that’s happened to her, because I really feel like she’s one of those female icons that I feel could be a strong idol for girls around the world, because she really cares about the world -- really cares," she noted.

"But she still texts a lot, which is great!” she added about how the two keep in touch.

Markle is set to marry Prince Harry on May 19 at Windsor Castle in London, England. Last week, Chopra confirmed she'll be attending the nuptials during her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Chopra also admitted in another interview with Good Morning America that she's having a hard time figuring out what to get her friend as a wedding gift.

"What do you get a princess? Do you think I should get the princess a frog?" she joked. "Most princesses like frogs I heard. I don't know, we'll have to think about that one."

Chopra, 35, and Markle, 36, met in Canada while Chopra was filming Quantico and Marke was filming Suits. ET spoke to Chopra in January, when she responded to rumors she'll be in the royal wedding.

Watch below:

