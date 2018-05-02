Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Select Horse and Carriage for Fairy Tale Wedding : Pics!

Talk about fit for a fairy tale wedding!

In keeping with royal tradition, Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, have selected the Ascot Landau, built in 1883, as their horse-drawn carriage of choice for their big day.

In their first ride as husband and wife, the newlyweds will greet well-wishers throughout Windsor Town immediately after the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel on May 19. The carriage will proceed via Castle Hill through town, returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have selected the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession through Windsor Town after their wedding on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/uR9bKgqmiX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2018

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to this short journey which they hope will allow them to express their gratitude for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” said a statement released by Kensington Palace on Wednesday.

One of five Ascot Landaus in the Royal Mews, the carriage will be led by a traveling Escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and pulled by Windsor Grey horses, including a father and son named Storm and Tyrone, respectively.

Storm and Tyrone, father and son, are two of the Windsor Grey Horses who will pull the Ascot Landau carriage on the wedding day. pic.twitter.com/d8JwbBA6UV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2018

In the event of rain, the royal couple will travel in the Scottish State Coach, built in 1830. This particular carriage received an upgrade in 1969 with a new top comprised of large glass windows and transparent rooftop panels.

Members of the royal family, Markle's family and the bridal party will travel in various state cars, a collection which includes two Bentley's, three Rolls-Royces and three Daimlers.

Harry is no stranger to the Ascot Landau carriages, as he rode as best man in one them when his brother William wed Kate Middleton in 2011. The Ascot Landaus are typically used by Queen Elizabeth II during the Royal Ascot Race and other visits of an official nature.

For more on the royal preparations for Meghan and Harry's big day, watch the video below, and keep up with all of ET's coverage of the royal wedding as we count down to May 19.

