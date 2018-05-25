Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Stars Have a 'Chapel of Love' Singalong While En Route to Royal Wedding

A Suits director and producer has posted an adorable Instagram video showing Meghan Markle's co-stars bursting into "Chapel of Love" as they made their way to the royal wedding.

The video shows a bus full of Suits stars -- including Gabriel Macht and his wife, Jacinda Barrett -- giddily riding a bus to Prince Harry and Meghan's nuptials on May 19 and breaking out into song.

"Goin' to the chapel and we're gonna get married," the group sings enthusiastically, before forgetting most of the lyrics thereafter. The voices soon start to trail off as many aren't quite sure what the next few lines are in the song. More than a few of the passengers shift to a safer, "duh, duh duh duh duh duh, duh duh."

A few -- Abigail Spencer in particular nails the last line -- manage to finish out the chorus, which ends: "Gee, I really love you, and we're gonna get married. Goin' to the chapel of love."

The video was posted on Thursday by Anton Cropper, a director and producer on Suits.

"#tbt to that time last Saturday on the way to the #Royalwedding," he wrote on Instagram. "Great times with old friends and made some new ones!!! Miss you all!

Cropper also posted two short Instagram videos in the immediate aftermath of the royal wedding, showing Suits co-stars and other guests milling about outside of Windsor Chapel. As one would expect, everyone looked like they had just seen something magical happen. Suits creator Aaron Korsh called it "moving beyond words."

"Well, that was amazing," Cropper wrote on Instagram after the wedding. "Thank you Meghan and Harry for the invite to what was truly a beautiful union of love. Not too mention a historical moment in time! We love you. #royalwedding"

For a look back at Meghan's Suits wedding, watch the video below.

