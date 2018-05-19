Meghan Markle Makes Historic Walk Down the Aisle at Royal Wedding to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle just made history.

The Suits star became the first royal bride to walk down (part of) the aisle herself in U.K. history, when she walked the Nave of St. George's Chapel unescorted during her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

Kensington Palace revealed in a statement on Friday that Meghan would be joined by Harry's father, Prince Charles, for her walk through the Quire aisle, where he would then wait as she approached Harry herself, again breaking tradition.

While Meghan walked solo down the Nave, she was followed by her bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. A senior church figure walked ahead of her.

CBS

Meghan was supposed to be walked down the aisle by her father, Thomas Markle, before he revealed midweek that he was undergoing surgery and would be unable to travel to England for the wedding. However, CNN reported that it was always Meghan's plan to walk the first part of the aisle herself.

"Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day," Kensington Palace said in a statement Friday. "The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

See more on Meghan's walk down the aisle in the video below, and keep up with ETonline's live blog on the royal weddinghere.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Is Beaming After Introducing Her Mother to Queen Elizabeth Before Royal Wedding

Prince Harry Tells ET How He's Feeling Ahead of Royal Wedding

Prince Charles Will Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle at Royal Wedding

Related Gallery