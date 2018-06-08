George Clooney Gushes Over What Makes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry the Perfect Couple (Exclusive)

Friends and family of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can't seem to stop raving over the royal wedding.

It's been 20 days since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said "I do" at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, and those who got to witness the nuptials firsthand are continuing to share their stories from the ceremony -- including one of the couple's newest close pals, George Clooney.

ET caught up with the 57-year-old actor at the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute in Los Angeles on Thursday, where he was being honored with the Life Achievement Award. During our interview, he had nothing but amazing things to say about the royal couple, and what makes their relationship perfect.

"They are just so happy," he said. "They are happy and in love and we need good news in the world."

He also said that it was "really fun" and "nice to be there" with his wife, Amal, who turned heads in a stunning canary yellow Stella McCartney dress and matching fascinator by Stephen Jones. The human rights attorney has recently developed a close friendship with Markle, and has even been helping her adapt to life in London over the past few months.

During Thursday's AFI event, Amal and George seemingly proved once again why they're also a perfect couple. At one point during the event, Amal took the stage to give a speech about her husband of three years, admitting that she was feeling a bit nervous to speak about him publicly for the first time.

"I met George when I was 35 and was starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster," she joked. "Then we met and started hiding out in my London flat and very soon it felt like no matter what happened I would never want to be with anyone else."

"I couldn't sleep when we were apart, and I was told that I would display a particular grin or head tilt when reading his text messages or the letters he would hide in my bag," she added. "Five years later, none of that has changed. He is the person who has my complete admiration and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time."

Amal concluded the speech by sharing a sweet story about her and George's 1-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

"My love, what I have found with you is the great love that I’ve always hoped existed, and seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy in my life," she gushed. "You fill our home with laughter and happiness and that's even before the children have worked out that 'Dada' is actually Batman, a talking fox and friends with Mary Poppins."

"I'm so proud of you, my love," she continued. "Congratulations on this great honor that you're receiving tonight. I'm proud of you, but I also know that when our children find out not only what you've done but who you are, they will be so proud of you too."

AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to George Clooney airs June 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TNT. In the meantime, hear more on the Clooneys in the video below.

