George Clooney Admits His Twins Were Not Impressed By Their First Birthday (Exclusive)

George and Amal Clooney's twins had a very low-key first birthday.

The 57-year-old actor was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award at the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday night. Prior to accepting the award, ET's Nancy O'Dell spoke with the stunning couple on the red carpet, where George revealed how they celebrated their twins, Ella and Alexander's, special day on Wednesday.

"Yesterday was their birthday. They are one year," George shared, joking that the twins "slept" as part of their celebrations. "They were kind of on Europe time, so they were sleeping during most of the day. We had a cake, [we were] waiting, and we wake them up and show it to them, and then they go back to sleep."

The Ocean's Eleven star was recognized for his contributions to the film industry, with Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Aniston, Anna Kendrick, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, among other friends and former co-stars, in attendance to celebrate his career. The award was presented to him by his father, Nick Clooney.

"If you're an actor, this is one of the greatest things that can happen to you," George told ET. "It's really fun. It's really fun to be here."

Amal, who looked gorgeous in a Prada gown, chimed in, saying she was "very, very proud" of her husband.

And, while George has been a part of a number of great films, what's the best role he's had?

"Dad," the father of two sweetly admitted. It's no doubt that he's smitten with his new life as a father of two.

TNT will air The 46th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to George Clooney, a hour-and-a-half special, on Thursday, June 21, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

