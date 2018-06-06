How Fatherhood Has Changed George Clooney One Year After Birth of Twins

It's been a year since George and Amal Clooney welcomed their twins -- daughter Ella and son Alexander -- into the world.

The couple has successfully managed to keep their bundles of joy out of the spotlight, but every once in a while they do share adorable stories of their kids' special milestones and how parenthood has changed them. The 57-year-old actor had always been known as Hollywood's most-eligible bachelor, but ever since marrying Amal and becoming a father, he's a changed man.

To celebrate the twins' first birthday, ET is taking a look at how fatherhood has changed the A-lister.

Still Jokes Ahead of Twins' Arrival

George chatted with ET’s Kevin Frazier in March of 2017 shortly after the news broke that he and Amal had not one, but two babies on the way.

"I don't know how you fully digest [having two], but I'm excited," the first-time father said while at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. "It will be fun."

"My wife says I can't name them Casa and Amigos. That's the one thing I'm not allowed to do," he joked about naming their children after his tequila company.

In June, the couple confirmed Ella and Alexander's birth with a sweet statement and joked about how "George was sedated."

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," the couple said in a statement. "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

Becomes More Protective Than Ever

The actor fired back at Voici magazine in July 2017 after photos of his newborn twins with Amal were shared online. George released a statement about his plans to prosecute "to the full extent of the law" and how he wants to ensure the safety of his children. Meanwhile, a source told ET that since the birth of his babies, the A-lister is taking measures to ensure their safety.

"Having children has made George even more protective and aware of who he surrounds himself with," the source told ET at the time. "He will do everything he can to make sure the children live as normal of a life as possible."

Lives Life to the Fullest

After becoming a father, George admitted that he didn't see himself becoming a parent so late in life. "I really didn't think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins," he told The Associated Press in August 2017. "Don't make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride."

"Suddenly, you're responsible for other people, which is terrifying," he noted, adding that Amal is a natural when it comes to being a mom. "She's like an Olympic athlete. She's doing so beautifully."

Shows His Vulnerable Side When Talking About How His Life Has Changed

On Sept. 1, 2017, George was in awe of his life as a new father, telling ET at the Venice Film Festival that fatherhood wasn't easy -- but definitely rewarding.

"This is an all-new adventure for me, but I've been through it with all my friends, so it's not really that much of a surprise," he joked. "[Fatherhood] has made me much older. It doesn't fundamentally change you, but I'm excited to see who these two people are going to be in life. I'm very proud to be [a dad]. I feel honored to be a part of it."

While George had been preparing for fatherhood since finding out Amal was pregnant, he admitted that the idea that he would be a dad didn't really sink in until they were born.

"I suppose [the realest moment is] just the minute they came out," he said. "None of it is real until all of a sudden they're standing there covered in slime and crying. You're like, wait a minute, what is that? We were just two and now we're four. Everything changes pretty quickly."

In a revealing interview with The Hollywood Reporter, George also got candid about having apprehensions when it came to being a father, but joked that he's a "very good diaper guy."

"The first thing you think is, 'I hope I don't screw this up,'" he admitted of raising his kids. "I mean, look, we are all responsible for things in life, and Amal and I are responsible for each other in a way -- we look out for one another and we care about one another. But you are really responsible for two kids. I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people's plights. Because that's the thing, you know? You have to have some sort of empathy."

Puts His Bachelor Days Behind Him

In that same interview, George also expressed that he knew Amal was instantly The One and that he wouldn't think of trading in the life he has now for his former bachelor days.

"That seems like a lifetime ago. Now my house is filled with the warm sounds of babies crying," he shared. "You should see when my friends show up and see me change a diaper, the laughter that comes from them. I go, 'I know, I know.' I've given them so much sh** for so many years, I deserve every bit of it."

"Every single day of my life, I just feel lucky," George marveled. "Lucky in my career. Lucky enough to have found the perfect partner. Sometimes in life it doesn't happen on your schedule, but you find the person that you were always supposed to be with. That's how I feel, and I know that's how Amal feels."

Manages Work and Fatherhood Like a Pro

While at the Toronto International Film Festival at the premiere of his film, Suburbicon, last September, George told ET about staying in contact with his family while at work and still being on daddy duty.

"They're in L.A. and I Facetimed with them a few minutes ago," he told ET. As for balancing parenting duties, the actor is happy to help with late-night feedings.

"I do every three hours [and] if I don't get up, I feel guilty, you know?" he admitted. "My wife is up nursing every three hours so it's a lot of work, but it's fun, man!"

Gushes About His Twins' Mini Milestones

George opened up to ET in October 2017 about how he and his wife were handling life with two four-month-olds.

"We're still getting used to having human beings in our life," he said. "Two little human beings that we are responsible for. But it's pretty funny and it's wild."

"This is an important part of my life's journey and this is really, truly the largest step in fatherhood for me at this point," the new dad gushed, also sharing that his twins had reached a big milestone. "Three days ago, my children started on what we would call solid food," he revealed.

Starts Talking Diaper Duty Like It's No Big Deal

While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!in October, George admitted that "he's afraid of breaking them. They're so little" He also revealed that he used to have no problem with diaper duty.

“I changed diapers until yesterday. I was good at it,” he said. “I flipped them over, I don’t care. It’s like cleaning up your dog’s poop. It’s not that big a deal. Then we introduced the children to solid food on Friday and how that goes in as a carrot and how it comes out the way it comes out is shocking.”

Amal Comes First

While always staying on top of his career and business, when it comes to his family, he makes sure his wife gets everything she needs and more. In an interview with Vogue for its May 2018 issue, Amal revealed that when the twins were saying their first words, her husband made sure they knew who was boss.

"We’ve had some ‘mamas’ and ‘dadas,'" Amal shared. "George was very careful to ensure that ‘mama’ was the first word."

As the couple continues to relish every moment with their kids, it's no doubt that fatherhood suits George well! For more on the Clooney clan, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

George and Amal Clooney Enjoy Scooter Ride in Italian Countryside -- See the Pic!

Julianna Margulies Reveals the Parenting Advice She Gave 'ER' Co-Star George Clooney

George Clooney 'Hopped Behind the Bar' at Royal Wedding Reception and Poured Shots

Related Gallery