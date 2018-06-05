George and Amal Clooney Enjoy Scooter Ride in Italian Countryside -- See the Pic!

George and Amal Clooney make the most of their time together.

The 57-year-old actor and the human rights activist were spotted enjoying the Sardinia countryside in Italy while cruising around on a Yamaha motorcycle over the weekend. George was casual in a white polo and blue jeans with tan suede shoes and dark sunglasses. Amal, 40, looked sporty in floral shorts, a white top, brown sandals and large round sunglasses while holding her hubby around the waist. Her dark locks were pulled back in a low pony.

The actor was taking a break from filming the upcoming TV series, Catch-22, and opted out of going on a boat trip with his co-stars to spend it with his stunning wife.

Backgrid

The couple was last spotted publicly at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, where Amal turned heads in a canary yellow ensemble.

George and Amal will soon be celebrating their twins, Alexander and Ella's, first birthday. The parents have kept their kids' lives out of the spotlight. In May, however, the twosome opened up about their babies’ first words and their life behind closed doors in an interview with Vogue.

Watch the video below to hear what they shared.

