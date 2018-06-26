Meghan Markle Looks Regal in a Light Pink Prada Ensemble and Glamorous Curls

Meghan Markle wears light pink again!

The Duchess of Sussex attended the Queen's Young Leaders Reception at Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry and Her Majesty on Tuesday. She donned a pale pink Prada ensemble of double-breasted top with bateau neckline and matching midi skirt, cinched with a coordinating thin belt and accessorized with black suede Aquazzura pumps and Prada clutch.

The 36-year-old royal knows what she likes when it comes to style and opted to wear the feminine color for the third time, following her gorgeous off-the-shoulder Caroline Herrera number she sported for the Trooping the Colour parade -- which also had oversized buttons -- and her sheer frock from British label Goat for Prince Charles' birthday celebration. She continues to show off her neckline in bateau styles as she did in her now iconic Givenchy wedding dress.

For hair and makeup, the former actress looked glamorous in shiny curls, which looked more voluminous than her usual undone waves, and incredibly glowy with highlighted cheeks.

Peek her full look below.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

See the duchess' timeless Royal Ascot outfit in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Star-Studded Reception With Queen Elizabeth -- See the Pics!

Meghan Markle's Dad Says He Hasn't Spoken to Royal Family Since Controversial TV Interview

Meghan Markle's Dad Says He Hasn't Spoken to Royal Family Since His TV Interview