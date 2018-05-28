How the Royal Wedding Dress Came Together -- From Meghan Markle's Eight Fittings to Design Inspiration

Meghan Markle had a very specific idea for what she wanted her wedding gown to look like, and she underwent enough fittings to get it just right.

Designer Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of Givenchy, recently sat down for an interview with Paris Match, in which she revealed that the former Suits actress had eight fittings for her elegant, pure white wedding dress.

According to Keller, Markle had "some idea" for what she wanted when they first met back in January, and they both "quickly agreed on the perfect dress."

Keller said she wanted to respect the "pure and elegant" style that Givenchy founder Hubert de Givenchy famously "created for his muses" -- such as Audrey Hepburn, who famously wore Givenchy gowns as her signature look in several of her iconic films -- while also giving the wedding dress a "modern and fresh silhouette."

The designer also said that Markle never doubted the direction of the design, explaining, "She is a strong woman who knows exactly what she wants. We were both sure of the direction we had decided to take."

One of the most striking aspects of the ensemble was Markle's 16-foot trailing veil -- which many consider to be a tribute the famously voluminous train of Princess Diana's iconic wedding dress. And making sure the lengthy item remained pristine was a feat in and of itself.

"To keep the veil immaculate until the ceremony, the embroiderers washed their hands every 30 minutes," Keller explained. And it was that kind of attention to detail and perfect that led to the eight fittings.

"You're entering history together with the Duchess of Sussex," Keller said, explaining her dedication to precise quality control. "It is an immense honor to have worked closely with Meghan and to have lived by her side all these special moments."

While Markle's beautiful bridal style at the Royal Wedding on May 19 has received a lot of love, it has also stirred a bit of controversy due to a report by the Daily Mail in which designer Emilia Wickstead allegedly said that Markle's dress was "identical" to a dress she designed.

Wickstead also allegedly made a dig at Markle for her look, saying the $200,000 Givenchy wedding gown was "quite loose" and that her hair wasn't done as well as it should have been for the occasion.

Wickstead released a statement on Instagram on Sunday slamming the report, writing, "I am extremely saddened by commentary that has appeared in the press and online over the past few days. Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day and I have the utmost admiration and respect for her."

"I do not think that her wedding dress was a copy of any of our designs. I have the greatest respect for Clare Waight Keller and the House of Givenchy, a huge source of inspiration to me," Wickstead continued. "I wish Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a wonderful, happy and love filled life together."

A post shared by Emilia Wickstead (@emiliawickstead) on May 27, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

Wickstead, who has frequently designed dresses for Kate Middleton, has also been behind some of the stylish fashions Markle has donned for the numerous royal events she's attended during her engagement to Prince Harry.

Check out the video below for a look at the beautiful mid-length black Emilia Wickstead dress Markle wore while representing the Royal Family during Anzac Day Service in London back in April.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's Style Evolution

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Princess Diana: What All Their Royal Wedding Looks Have in Common

Meghan Markle Gets Her Own Coat of Arms, Breaks Royal Traditions Yet Again

Related Gallery