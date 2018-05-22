Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend First Post-Royal Wedding Event to Celebrate Prince Charles' Birthday

They're in that honeymoon stage!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out on Tuesday looking stunning for their first official post-royal wedding event. The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Prince Charles' 70th birthday garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Meghan looked strikingly fabulous for the outing, in a pale pink dress that featured sheer sleeves. She topped off the look with an oversized hat, with her hair pulled back into a low bun.

Prince Harry also looked dapper, sporting a black tuxedo jacket with a light blue tie as he gave a speech in London. His new wife supported him to the side, alongside Prince Charles and Camila.

The event was held to honor the work of Prince Charles' charities and His Royal Highness' milestone birthday, which isn't until November 14.

The sunny outdoor celebration took place just days after Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, after he own father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend the nuptials due to his health.

The royal couple tied the knot in a widely praised ceremony, followed by a carriage ride around the town of Windsor before two private receptions were held in their honor, one of which was hosted by the Prince of Wales.

On Monday, stunning portraits from the event were released via Kensington Palace, featuring Harry in his dashing uniform and Meghan in her gorgeous Givenchy gown, posing alongside the royal family and their wedding party.

