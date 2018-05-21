Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are All Smiles at Kensington Palace After Royal Wedding Weekend -- See the Pic!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all smiles following their royal wedding!

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed returning to Kensington Palace on Monday, following their whirlwind weekend, in which they tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and then celebrated with family and friends at a luncheon hosted by the queen and two fun and formal receptions.

The pair was snapped arriving at the palace in their car, having finally shed their wedding finery for some more comfortable duds. Harry was snapped wearing a blue button-down with the sleeves rolled up, while Meghan donned a sleeveless tan outfit. Both wore sunglasses, and Meghan appeared to still be wearing the same stunning Cartier stud earrings that accessorized her Givenchy wedding gown on Saturday.

MEGA

On Monday, the royal family also released the couple’s official wedding photos, taken shortly after their ceremony. The three stunning shots feature one of Harry and Meghan together, one with their group of young bridesmaids and pageboys, and one with their newly combined family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and his family, and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day.



These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/WBim9EkI4D — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

Meanwhile, the queen was back to her royal duties on Monday, visiting the famed annual Chelsea Flower Show on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

Richard Pohle/AFP

Harry and Meghan are expected to make their first public appearance as a married couple this week, attending a garden party at Buckingham Palace in celebration of Prince Charles’ upcoming 70th birthday.

Click here for all of ET’s coverage of the royal wedding festivities, and see even more in the video and gallery below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Declares She Has Found Her Prince in Touching Wedding Reception Speech

PICS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Official Wedding Portraits are Breathtaking

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Pays Tribute to Princess Diana in Tearful Speech at Wedding Reception

Related Gallery