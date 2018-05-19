Royal Wedding: An Insider's Account Into the Ceremony (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were clearly in love on their special day, two guests who attended the royal wedding on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle tell ET. Charlotte and Serge Gharibian hail from Burbank, California, and were lucky enough to be invited by the governor of Windsor to the royal wedding.

Charlotte described the nuptials as "emotional, spectacular, and joyous," but noted how nervous Harry looked.

"I thought he was scared," Charlotte tells ET's Keltie Knight. "I thought he was nervous. I thought he was sweating bullets, poor boy, and he looked like that through the very end. I felt sorry for him, but I think it was the support of Meghan holding his hand through the whole proceeding [that helped him.]"

"You could see the royals were very nervous, something new for them, but I think in the end when they started the ceremony, everybody calmed down," Serge adds. "The beginning [of the ceremony] was tense."

As for Meghan, Charlotte notes that the Suits star's outfit and appearance stunned in person.

"It was very plain but it was beautiful... TV and pictures do not do her justice," she says of Meghan's Givenchy wedding dress, adding that the tiara "was sparkling and shining. It was incredible."

According to the couple, the chemistry between Harry and Meghan was undeniable.

"You can see the love, it was just, like, electricity between them," Charlotte says.

"I think definitely he's in love, you can see that, and I think he wanted this day to come and to end so he can start his new life," Serge observes. "But you can see in his eyes sparkling, the love ... it was something he couldn't hide."

As for the celebrities at the wedding, according to Charlotte, Victoria Beckham wasn't exactly in the mood to crack a smile.

"When they go by I said, 'David, I love you, Victoria, smile, smile,' and she didn't like that," she recalls. "And on the way back I said the same thing, 'Why don't you smile Victoria?' But she looked amazing, her body's amazing."

Though one person Charlotte says was extremely accessible was Sarah Ferguson, who actually gave her a hug and a high five.

"She came by herself. She didn't have a coach, she just walked in," she notes. "I said, 'Sarah, I love you,' and she came over and she said, 'I love you too.'"

