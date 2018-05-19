Look Through Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Photo Album

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially husband and wife!



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed at St. George's Church at Windsor Castle on May 19, and the affair was as regal as expected.



From the first glimpse of Meghan in her veil as her vintage Rolls-Royce made its way down the Long Walk at Windsor Castle to the loving smiles exchanged between the bride and groom and their sweet first kiss as a married couple on the St. George's Chapel steps following the ceremony, the nuptials were truly picture perfect.



What's more, the former Suits star looked positively regal in her Clare Waight Keller-designed Givenchy gown and veil, which paid tribute to all the countries in the Commonwealth, and Harry looked dapper in his army uniform. And, of course, we couldn't get enough of little bridesmaid Princess Charlotte and her adorable wave.

Click through the gallery below to see all of these magical moments and more in Meghan and Harry's wedding day photo album.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Has an 'Oh My God' Moment at the End of Carriage Ride With Prince Harry

Why Meghan Markle Chose an Understated Wedding Dress

The Most Relatable Moments From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

Related Gallery