The Best, Most Relatable Moments From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially tied the not at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, on Saturday, and while it was a royal wedding for the ages, it was also pretty relatable.

Sure, celebs like Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham and Serena Williams, along with members of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, definitely aren't the faces we're used to seeing at weddings, but Saturday's ceremony proved that at the end of the day, it's all about love (and a few laughs).

From the couple getting the giggles at the altar to Meghan's mom becoming emotional while taking in her daughter's big day, the ceremony was full of familiar moments. Check it out below:

Harry Got Nervous

Harry put on a brave face and his best smile when arriving at the Chapel with his best man, Prince William, but once inside and waiting for his beautiful bride, he was clearly feeling the nerves!

And Then He Got Teary-Eyed

The redheaded royal told ET on Friday that he was ready to marry Meghan, but one thing he probably didn't expect was sweetly shedding a few tears during the ceremony.

Meghan's Mom Got Emotional

meghan’s mom crying made me cry. her baby girl is living her fairytale ❤️ #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/J3CecK4X7o — dalila || PRINCE HARRY IS MARRIED IM CRYING (@KISSINGDNCE) May 19, 2018

Representing Meghan's family at the wedding was her mom, Doria Ragland, who rode to the chapel with her daughter, but got emotional once inside. Ah, moms!

This Kid Was Just Being a Kid

This kids is the best!!!! The cutest, biggest smile!!!! #RoyalWedding. pic.twitter.com/Wx1R4uuAdM — Susan Tran (@susantran) May 19, 2018

Kids will be kids, and this one will forever be known for his adorably goofy smile as he walked behind Meghan into the chapel. Seven-year-old twins Brian and John Mulroney, the sons of Meghan’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, held on to the bride’s five meters long silk tulle veil -- and clearly had fun doing it.

Everyone Got the Giggles -- and Cheered for the Couple

Someone always gets the giggles, and at this wedding, it was all of the guests! Royals and celebs alike couldn't help but let out a chuckle as the pair read their intentions at the start of the ceremony, or cheer for the duo's big day.

Family Drama

After Meghan's dad was forced to undergo surgery in Mexico and unable to travel to the royal wedding, the world was left with questions about who would walk her down the aisle. The actress quickly decided that Harry's father, Prince Charles, would walk her through the Quire aisle. Meghan thus became the first royal bride to walk down (part of) the aisle herself in U.K. history.

Harry Made a Sly Comment -- But Also Delivered a Dashing Wink

The world was watching the couple at the altar, but even Harry on his wedding day is still Harry. The prince had people wondering what he said to Meghan, with some thinking he told her, "I'm so lucky," while others thinking he said, "I miss you."

Still others quipped that Harry declared, "I'm sh**ing it."

The Couple's First Kiss as Husband and Wife

Meghan and Harry didn't share their first kiss after exchanging their vows, instead waiting until they exited the chapel to share a sweet smooch in front of the thousands of fans waiting outside.

Meghan's "Oh My God" Moment During Their Carriage Ride

"Did you see that? That was a real moment... 'just to say 'oh my gosh'... that was the kind of moment you kind of wait for to see her reacting and kind of taking in that moment." @etnow's @KevinFrazier#RoyalWedding#RoyalThisMorninghttps://t.co/tddhkl1mAIpic.twitter.com/6XCAoM28LK — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 19, 2018

The pair then boarded a horse-drawn carriage as they paraded around Windsor, waving to those gathered around the city. It wasn't until the carriage neared the end of its procession that Meghan appeared to realize the enormity of the day and adorably raised her hand to her heart and let out a big "Oh my god."

The festivities aren't over yet! Keep up with ET's live blog of the royal wedding here.

