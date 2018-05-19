Smiling Royal Wedding Page Boy Goes Viral, Sums Up What Everyone Is Feeling

If any one image sums up what millions around the world was feeling during the royal wedding on Saturday, it may have been a viral shot of one of the page boys standing behind Meghan Markle, flashing an infectious grin.

The young man, one of the twin sons of Markle's best friend, Jessica Mulroney, was caught on camera behind Meghan as she prepared to wed Prince Harry. He appeared to be holding her veil when he flashed the huge, ebullient smile, showing off the fact that he was missing a few of his baby teeth in the process.

"He was just so happy," one Twitter user wrote. "Look at him smiling wide with his cute, missing tooth!"

"We are all this little kid holding Meghan's veil," wrote another Twitter user, perhaps summing it up best.

This kids is the best!!!! The cutest, biggest smile!!!! #RoyalWedding. pic.twitter.com/Wx1R4uuAdM — Susan Tran (@susantran) May 19, 2018

This picture for the win!



I was looking for this very shot after I saw it live. This kid really did. He was just so happy. Look at him smiling wide with his cute, missing tooth!#RoyalWedding#RoyalWedding2018

@byEmilyAndrews@allthingsregalhttps://t.co/KUaWmgPevj — D'Enise' Arabella Daenerys Stormborne (@NVGhost005) May 19, 2018

The twins arrived with Markle in the royal Rolls Royce, to hold her veil as she walked down the aisle.

See more in the video below, and keep up with ET's live blog of the royal wedding here.

