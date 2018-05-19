David and Victoria Beckham Make Glamorous Arrival at Royal Wedding

David and Victoria Beckham have arrived!

The superstar couple stunned while making their way to St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, on Saturday for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Victoria looked chic in a black dress with sleeves, holding hands with David, who looked handsome in a Dior Homme coat and pants.

Gareth Fuller/AFP/Getty Images

Victoria confirmed that she would be in attendance at Meghan and Harry's wedding during her April appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden -- where she also revealed that she wouldn't be designing Meghan's wedding dress.

"Sadly not, but I'm sure she will look incredible in whatever she wears," the former Spice Girl, whose designs Meghan has worn on several occasions, shared.

"England is so excited. It is so great, isn't it?" Victoria added. "I mean, it's so great. They look so happy."

Victoria and David were both guests at Harry's brother, Prince William's, wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011, and have history with the royal family. In 2012, David told Esquire that he has a "very normal relationship" with William and Harry, and in 2017, Victoria was awarded an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) by William for her contributions in fashion and her charity work.

A source recently told ET that Victoria and Meghan have become "close friends" and "get along well" -- and that Victoria's fellow Spice Girls, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Mel B and Mel C were also invited to Meghan and Harry's wedding.

See more in the video below, and keep up with our live blog of the royal wedding right here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Victoria Beckham Is Not Designing Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress -- But Will She be at the Nuptials?

Meghan Markle Still Wants Her Father to Attend the Royal Wedding Amid Photo Scandal

Look Back at Iconic Royal Wedding Dresses Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Big Day

Related Gallery