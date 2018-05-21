Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to Make First Public Appearance as Husband and Wife at Prince Charles' Birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to make their first post-wedding appearance this week.

A palace official tells ET that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will appear at the 70th birthday party of Prince Charles on Tuesday. The garden party will be held at Buckingham Palace.

This will mark the first public appearance since Harry and Meghan exchanged vows on Saturday, where the Prince of Wales walked his now daughter-in-law down the aisle.

For the occasion the 36-year-old bride wore a dress by Givenchy, a Queen Mary tiara and Cartier jewelry. Following the ceremony and a fairy-tale carriage ride, the newlyweds went to Windsor Castle to take their official wedding portraits and attend a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

The pair later attended a reception hosted by Prince Charles at Fogmore House. For the nighttime event the bride wore a lily white, silk crepe, high-neck Stella McCartney gown and nude mesh, silky satin Aquazurra shoes with baby blue soles. Meghan was also wearing a blue aquamarine ring, which Kensington Palace told multiple outlets belonged to the late Princess Diana and was a wedding gift from Harry, 33. Harry, for his part, wore a classic black-and-white tuxedo.

