Meghan Markle’s Bouquet Is Following a Touching Tradition After the Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle’s beautiful bouquet is now in London’s Westminster Abbey after making history in Windsor, England, with the now-Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry on Saturday.

The stunning floral arrangement is resting on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. This has been a long-standing tradition in the royal family, starting with the late Queen Mother in her marriage to King George VI.

The Warrior’s Grave is a tribute to the soldiers who have died in WWI and in international military conflict.

The tradition of placing the bouquet began in memory of the Queen Mother’s brother, Fergus, who was killed in 1915 at the Battle of the Loos during World War I.

Markle’s bouquet was designed by Philippa Craddock and featured sweet pea forget-me-not, lily of the valley, astilbe, jasmine, astrantia and myrtle. The bouquet itself was filled with tradition, as Queen Victoria was given a nosegay containing myrtle by Prince Albert’s grandmother. Victoria’s eldest daughter, Princess Victoria, carried myrtle in her bouquet at her wedding in 1858.

The royal wedding made history on Saturday as Meghan and Harry tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in front of their A-lists guests and the world.

