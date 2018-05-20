Prince Harry Praises Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Dress Designer: ‘Absolutely Stunning!’

As the rest of the world gazed in awe at Meghan Markle’s stunning Givenchy wedding gown, one very important person thought the look was absolutely perfect! Designer Clare Waight Keller told reporters that Prince Harry himself approached her after the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel on Saturday to rave about his bride’s wedding-day look.

“He came straight up to me and he said, ‘Oh my God, thank you, she looks absolutely stunning,” Keller said. “So I think for both of them, they were just radiant at that time.”

It was pretty clear Harry was a big fan of the look, as he brushed away tears while Meghan made her way down the aisle on Saturday.

“I think everybody saw on television -- he was absolutely in awe, I think,” Keller said. “She looked just incredible and it showed.”

Though members of the public didn’t know which designer the new Duchess of Sussex had chosen, Keller found out she’d been selected in January.

“It was quite extraordinary, so it took me back. I said, ‘Oh my God, I’m so flattered and incredibly proud to be a part of this,’” Keller told The Telegraph. “It’s a wonderful moment. I’m so excited to work with you. She’s so modern and fresh and I think that was part of what she wanted to be.”

