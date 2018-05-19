'SNL' Goes Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Exclusive Royal Wedding Reception

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding reception at Frogmore House in Windsor, England, was kept private from the press, Saturday Night Live gave viewers a look inside the exclusive celebration.

Presented as a wedding video hosted by the royal groom (played by Mikey Day), Harry takes the camera on a tour of the festivities -- and the (theoretical) awkwardness between the uptight English royals and Meghan's American family members.

During the hilarious sketch, Harry chatted with several guests, including a somewhat drunk Kate Middleton (played by Cecily Strong).

"You look a little tipsy, Kate," Harry said, mugging for the camera.

"Well, yeah, you know, for the past six years I've been, like, pregnant the whole time," Kate slurred while laughing. "So I'm going hard tonight!"

"How much have you had to drink?" Harry asked.

"One glass of champagne!" Kate screamed before running off.

However, Harry's older brother, Prince William (played by Alex Moffat), was sticking to tea the whole night, as he carried his 1-month-old son, Prince Louis, in a harness around his chest.

After getting William to hit the dance floor and twerk, Harry headed off to another part of the reception where some of the royal wedding's biggest stars were hanging out, including Russell Brand (played by Pete Davidson) and Sir Elton John (played absolutely brilliantly by Aidy Bryant).

Finally, Harry introduced the wedding's biggest American celebrity at the party, Leslie Jones (as herself).

"I started tweeting about the wedding two days ago, and then I got invited, just like at the Olympics. That's my thing," said Leslie, who rocked an enormous pink hat in honor of the occasion. "I might be at the North Korea meeting. We'll see."

Closing out the clip, the newly married royal ended the wedding video with some partying words: "Royal Wedding 2018! Prince Harry Markle signing off!"

Harry and Meghan officially tied the knot in a spectacular, star-studded wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle Saturday morning. Check out the video below for a look at some of the best moments from the Royal Wedding.

