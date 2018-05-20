Here's the Whopping Number of People Who Watched the Royal Wedding

The royal wedding was the thing to watch on Saturday -- both in the U.S. and the U.K.

A whopping 29 million U.S. viewers across six major networks tuned in to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say "I do" at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, despite its very early start time, according to the Neilson ratings . The event began at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT.

CBS raked in 4.79 million viewers, while NBC garnered 6.42 million. ABC averaged 6.38 million. Another 4.8 million people watched on Fox News, CNN and MSNBC combined. U.K. viewership, meanwhile is being reported at 18 million viewers. Ratings are expected to grow even more when Nielsen Media reports cable tallies.

Saturday's numbers are very close to those of Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding. The event averaged nearly 23 million viewers across all U.S. networks, and 25 million in the U.K., meaning William and Kate's wedding had over a million more viewers.

Following Saturday's royal wedding, Meghan was officially added to the royal family's website, with her own page -- which curiously left out her entire career as an actress.

