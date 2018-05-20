Prince Harry Refers to Meghan Markle as 'His Bride' in Touching Reception Speech (Exclusive)

Prince Harry and Meghan Marjle's lunchtime reception on Saturday included a "touching moment" from Prince Harry and four songs by Sir Elton John, a source tells ET.

After all the buildup, the pomp, the circumstance and, yes, the intensely watched royal wedding, Harry and Meghan entertained guests at a series of receptions. The first, a lunchtime reception, featured a speech from Prince Harry, a source tells ET, where he mentioned Meghan as his bride to hearty cheers.

“It was a very touching moment,” the source says.

At that same reception, Elton John performed four songs, including including the classic “Tiny Dancer.”

“He spoke very briefly in between songs,” the source says of the singer. “He spoke very highly about the couple and also mentioned how important the entire family is to him.”

“People were in awe of how incredible the day was,” the source adds of the reception. “The guests were incredibly excited for the couple!”

ET has learned that Meghan gave her own speech later that evening at the late-night reception, but details on what she said have not yet trickled out.

And of course, a dazzling fireworks display capped off the fairy-tale night.

