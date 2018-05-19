Meghan Markle Changes Into Reception Dress -- and Something Blue!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked like they were dressed for a James Bond movie when they headed out for their evening wedding reception!

The newlyweds left their luncheon at St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle on Saturday en route to Frogmore House -- and they did so in style. The couple waved to onlookers as they drove off in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. "This vehicle was originally manufactured in 1968, and has since been converted to electric power," Kensington Palace noted in a statement.

Upon stepping out of the venue, Harry, 33, was no longer dressed in his military uniform but had changed into a classic black-and-white tuxedo.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart Windsor Castle for a reception hosted by The Prince of Wales at Frogmore House, in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. This vehicle was originally manufactured in 1968, and has since been converted to electric power #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/hRrxEUlFlJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

As for Meghan, she switched out of her exquisite, off-the-shoulder Givenchy gown and into a high-neck, lily white Stella McCartney dress made of silk crepe.

Keeping to one wedding tradition, the 36-year-old bride had the soles of her silky satin Aquazurra shoes painted baby blue. As for her hair, she had London stylist George Northwood pull her hair back in a bun with some side tendrils.

Getty Images

This evening's reception will have the bride and groom's close family and friends in attendance, and will include a speech from Meghan. This will be the first time she's spoken publicly as the Duchess of Sussex.

It's already been an exciting day for those invited to the royal festivities as Elton John -- a friend of Harry and Prince William's mother, Princess Diana -- performed at the luncheon and Harry and his father, Prince Charles, gave speeches.

According to People, the groom made an adorable reference to "my wife" while speaking to their guests.

Here's an inside look into the first reception:

