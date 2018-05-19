The Best Dressed Guests At the Royal Wedding -- and All Their Hats!

On Saturday, Hollywood A-listers and royals united at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While all eyes were on the bride, who stunned in a gown by Givenchy, when she walked down the aisle, a few of the guests made their presence known with their own outstanding looks -- and even more outstanding fascinator hats.

From Amal Clooney to Lady Kitty Spencer, these are the best dressed of the day:

Oprah

Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Oprah stunned in a lace-trimmed, blush, double tiered Stella McCartney dress made of sustainable viscose. An appropriately over-the-top wide-brimmed Philip Treacy hat with matching flourishes sat atop her head. The 64-year-old TV personality accessorized with mary jane style mules and a small, structured, top handle Gabriela Hearst handbag. Oprah revealed in an Instagram post that her dress was made overnight, but she has had the hat in her closet since 2005.

Amal Clooney

Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The human rights lawyer chose a stunning, saffron yellow bespoke Stella McCartney midi dress for the special occasion. The dress included a dramatic pleated sash detail down the back. The mother-of-two also wore a coordinating Stephen Jones hat, which had netting along with delicate paillettes. Clooney, 40, accessorized with 17 carat pear shape drop earrings set in 18 karat white gold from Lorraine Schwartz and Gianvito Rossi heels.

George Clooney

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The actor sported a grey suit and light pink tie for the occasion.

Sofia Wellesley

Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

James Blunt's wife wore a floral ensemble with a nude fascinator.

David Beckham

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

David Beckham looked dashing in Dior Homme charcoal grey super 130’s wool twill morning coat and pants. Beckham, 43, also wore a light grey super 150’s wool twill double-breasted waistcoat, a white 200/2 Egyptian cotton poplin shirt, a grey silk satin tie, a grey silk satin pocket square, and derbies in black calfskin leather.

Victoria Beckham

Odd ANDERSEN - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The former Spice Girl wore a navy dress from her own line. In one of her signature silhouettes, the sleek dress featured fluid sleeves and took cues from the fall 2018 collection with its buckle detailing. The 44-year-old also wore red pumps and small veiled headpiece.

Pippa Middleton

Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s sister sported a mint-green floral dress with a pleated skirt. The dress was made by The Fold and is valued at just over $580. The 34-year-old accessorized with nude Jimmy Choo pumps and a matching clutch.

Priyanka Chopra

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The longtime friend to the bride stunned in a soft lavender custom Vivienne Westwood suit with a sharply angled Philip Treacy hat. The Quantico star wore Lorrianne Schwartz jewelry including 18 karat gold and diamond lightning bolt earrings as well as diamond rings.

Serena Williams

Toby Melville- WPA Pool/Getty Images

The tennis star glowed in a blush pink tailored Versace dress and matching fascinator. A Bulgari necklace from the Heritage collection completed her look.

Lady Kitty Spencer

Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Diana's niece wore an emerald green Dolce and Gabbana dress.

Janina Gavankar

Janina Gavankar at the #RoyalWedding The L Wordding Papi!! pic.twitter.com/8URCM6525t — NaDyA ☕🌻 (@NFZ_13) May 19, 2018

A friend of the bride, the 37-year-old wore a burnt orange ensemble paired with a black hat and heels.

Abigail Spencer

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Timeless star was wearing a long sleeve, polka dot Alessandra Rich dress.

Delfina Balquier & Nacho Figueras

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Polo star Figueras wore a navy suit for the occasion. Balquier chose a turquoise gown and white hat, the former of which matched her husband's shirt.

Idris Elba

Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The actor wore a classic navy suit and white shirt for the big event.

Here's the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's debut as husband and wife:

