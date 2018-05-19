Empty Seat Next to Prince William at Royal Wedding Wasn't for the Reason Many Think

While there probably wasn't a dry eye in the house at the royal wedding, there was an empty seat.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, and amid the riveting ceremony, viewers at home couldn't help but notice the empty seat next to the groom's best man, Prince William.

This led to speculation that the unoccupied seat was in honor of Harry and William's late mother, Princess Diana, but several news outlets were quick to report that this was not the case.

According to royal experts, it's protocol to leave the seat in front of Queen Elizabeth II empty. In this case, the seat in question just so happened to be right next to William.

Getty Images

While the vacancy didn't turn out to be a nod to the Princess of Wales, there were several other tributes to the mother of the groom.

From the flowers to a reading from Diana's sister, here's a look at how Harry and Meghan intentionally made his mother a part of their special day:

