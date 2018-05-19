Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on Saturday, and as expected, IT. WAS. REGAL.

A six-month engagement isn't long, but it was long enough for Harry and Meghan to put the finishing touches on every last detail of their exquisite ceremony, and the incredible hours leading up to it.

Things got started about three hours before Meghan and Harry entered St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, as the string of celebrities making their way to the venue proved this was no ordinary wedding. From there, millions of viewers were treated to Meghan's stunning dress reveal, the couple's sweet "I dos" and a surprising '60s ballad mid-ceremony. See the best moments from the royal wedding below.

Meghan's Car Ride to the Church

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The morning was all about Meghan, as fans anxiously awaited just a glimpse of her dress -- and stunning tiara on loan from Queen Elizabeth -- when she headed to the ceremony in a Rolls-Royce with her mom, Doria Ragland.

The Celebrity Guests

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Of the 600 lucky guests invited to watch Harry and Meghan say "I do," quite a few were celebrities. The former Suits star invited her co-stars, including Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht and Abigail Spencer, as well as other famous faces like Oprah Winfrey, Amal and George Clooney, and Serena Williams. Harry also invited a few famous Brits like David and Victoria Beckham, Carey Mulligan and Macus Mumford, Elton John, and Tom Hardy.

The Dress Reveal

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Fans speculated for months about what Meghan would wear down the aisle, but she shocked them all when she emerged in a timeless gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. The acclaimed British designer worked closely with the bride on the impeccably tailored dress, which featured an open bateau neckline, a sculpted waist and three-quarter sleeves.

The MLK Sermon

"Love is the only way" - Meghan and Harry hold hands and smile through Reverend Michael Curry's address pic.twitter.com/ObeZe8iova — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 19, 2018

The Most Reverend Michael Curry of Chicago, Illinois, brought a little flavor to what could have been a quite traditional ceremony, as he quoted Martin Luther King, Jr. while discussing the power of love. "We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love, and when we do that, we will make of this old world, a new world," he said. "Two young people fell in love, and we showed up."

The "Stand by Me" Choir

WATCH: A choir sings "Stand By Me" for the 600 guests in St. George's Chapel for the #RoyalWeddinghttps://t.co/OvLScRZ1pspic.twitter.com/am19iU8ihL — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 19, 2018

After Meghan and Harry exchanged their vows, Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir began a stunning rendition of Ben E. King's "Stand by Me." The 1961 ballad, performed by a predominantly black choir, stood out among the other hymns performed during the ceremony, and seemed to symbolize this new era of the royal family.

Harry Honoring His Mother in Meghan's Bouquet

Getty

As Meghan and Harry exited the church after the ceremony, it was revealed that Harry had a hand in picking out his bride's bouquet, choosing to include Forget-Me-Nots as a tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Newlyweds' Carriage Ride

Getty Images

Not every wedding ends in a carriage ride, but it's par for the course for the royal family. Harry and Meghan hopped into a horse-drawn carriage where they generously displayed their newlywed love to the thousands of adoring fans lining the streets of Windsor in the perfect ending to their ceremony.

The festivities are far from over. Keep up with ET's live blog of the royal wedding here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Has an 'Oh My God' Moment at the End of Carriage Ride With Prince Harry

Royal Wedding Live Now: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend First Reception

How Princess Diana Was Honored at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

Related Gallery