Oprah Winfrey Arrives at Royal Wedding in Fabulous Pink Look

Oprah Winfrey has arrived at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England. The media mogul looked stunning in a lace trimmed, blush Stella McCartney dress, her BFF Gayle King revealed while co-hosting CBS' coverage of the royal wedding alongside ET's Kevin Frazier. The British designer is one of several rumored to have crafted Meghan's wedding gown. Winfrey accessorized with sunglasses, a Gabriela Hearst bag and a fabulously over-the-top wide-brimmed hat by Philip Treacy with matching flourishes.

While Winfrey's longtime partner, Stedman Graham, was not seen by her side, she wasn't alone while entering the chapel. The 64-year-old was seen entering St. George's chapel behind Idris Elba and his fiancee, Sabrina Dhowre.

Rumors that Winfrey would be in attendance at the wedding sparked on Friday, when she was spotted enjoying Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in London's West End.

