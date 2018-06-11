How Meghan Markle Is Making A Bold Statement In Her Royal Outfits

Meghan Markle's style is making headlines lately for breaking traditional sartorial rules, and we're all for it.

The Duchess of Sussex has now made two major appearances post-wedding and we've started to notice a pattern in her fashion choices. First, the brand new royal stepped out in a blush silk-crepe dress by British label Goat just three days after the nuptials for Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebration. The mid-length shift featured an empire waist and a sheer long-sleeve panel. Meghan topped off the look with a matching bespoke Philip Treacy dome hat and everything was tied together with a satin pink clutch and pumps.

Most recently, Meghan wowed in another pale pink number for the annual Trooping the Colour parade in honor of the queen's birthday. This time it was a buttoned off-the-shoulder custom Carolina Herrera two-piece top and midi skirt creation. The stunning set was accessorized with yet another matching Philip Treacy topper, which looks almost identical to the one she wore for her previous look.

There's something to be said about Meghan's head-turning shoulder-baring ensembles as she redefines what a modern princess should dress like—straying away from typical long-sleeve silhouettes by showing off a tasteful amount of skin via open necklines and sheer designs. The former actress proves the royal dress code can adapt to contemporary fashion and still be appropriate for the storied House of Windsor.

With that and her penchant for feminine shades of light pink and angular Philip Treacy hats, we're looking forward to her impending outfits during her public outings with the queen on Thursday and for her international tour with Prince Harry in the fall when they will visit Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand.

So how does the American princess dress so fashionably with such a packed schedule?

A source tells ET that Meghan is still receiving style advice and guidance from best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney. “Like Kate [Middleton] does with her personal stylist, Meghan will receive outfits, look at sketches and discuss with Jessica what makes sense for her upcoming engagements,” the source says. “She’s been also leaning on Samantha Cohen, assistant private secretary to the queen, and a much admired favorite of the queen in Buckingham Palace.”

We'll wait with bated breath for Meghan's next fantastic look and let's just say we won't be surprised if she continues to sport these trends.

