Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Star-Studded Reception With Queen Elizabeth -- See the Pics!

Meghan Markle is turning heads yet again!

Accompanied by Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex made a regal statement as she attended a star-studded reception with a brand new 'do at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Markle, 36, kept her brunette tresses down, with a middle part and effortless curls. She wore a blush pink dress (seemingly one of her favorite colors as of late!), styling the chic piece with nude tights and strappy black heels.

Harry complemented his wife's look perfectly, rocking a dapper blue suit with a patterned tie.

The former Suits star watched as awards were presented to the winners of the Queen's Young Leaders for 2018. The soiree was attended by a number of celebrities, including David Beckham, Sir Lenny Henry, model Neelam Gill, boxer Nicola Adams and YouTube star Caspar Lee, who shared a sneak peek of his sophisticated outfit via Instagram Stories ahead of the reception:

At one point, Harry took the stage to deliver a speech in recognition of the Queen's Young Leaders Awards, a program that was launched four years ago in honor of Her Majesty's service to the Commonwealth and her belief in young people as a force for positive change.

"As many of you know, this is the last year of the Queen's Young Leaders Awards, but the legacy of the program will no doubt carry on for generations to come," he shared. "This year we are recognizing the incredible work of the final group of exciting young change-makers from across 38 Commonwealth countries, who are working to improve the lives of people in their communities and beyond. The issues all of you have chosen to take on are at the core of some of the world's biggest challenges -- from tackling stigma around mental health and promoting gender equality, to changing mindsets and habits in order to conserve our natural world -- you are all making a huge difference."

Our #QueensYoungLeaders Award winners lining up backstage to receive their awards. pic.twitter.com/zLpZrkiEIs — Queens Young Leaders (@QueensLeaders) June 26, 2018

The moment has arrived: Picking up their Awards from HM The Queen 🙂 #QueensYoungLeaderspic.twitter.com/xNGI7iwgjf — Queens Young Leaders (@QueensLeaders) June 26, 2018

The Duke of Sussex, who was named the queen's Commonwealth Youth Ambassador earlier this year, later gave Markle a shout-out in his speech.

"I, together with my wife, Meghan, look forward to convening young people from around the Commonwealth to hear your ideas, work with you to build platforms for you to collaborate and form partnerships, and continue to meet with many of you as we travel around in our work on behalf of the royal family," he said. "We look forward to meeting many of you this evening -- but we also hope to see you in action in your home countries someday too."

